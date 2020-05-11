Compiled by Sandra CA Ferguson
Timelines re Grenlec and the Electricity Sector, February 2013 – March 2020
Part 4 is an attempt to map key events in the evolution of Grenlec and the electricity sector in Grenada in order to be aware of the political and economic context of the various periods and therefore, assist we the people in putting in perspective the actions and decisions taken by our various political administrations. The writer apologises for any inadvertent errors.
Part 4.1 mapped the period 1960–2007. Part 4.2 looked at the period July 2008–January 2013. Part 4.3 will look at the period February 2013 to March 2020.
|TIMELINE/EVENT
|REMARKS
|19 February 2013: General elections; “clean sweep” by the New National Party; no Parliamentary Opposition
|
|September 2013: Repurchase Offer by WRB to Government of Grenada
|
|The Award Document[2] notes as follows:
|March 2014: Grenlec commissions solar farm at Citern in Petite Martinique[3] – able to generate 31.59 kW or 20% of the island’s peak electricity demand
|Remarks from Grenlec’s Interim Manager:
|June 2014: Government of Grenada enters into agreement with IMF re the implementation of a Structural Adjustment Programme
|As part of the conditionalities of the Structural Adjustment Programme undertaken over the period of 2014-2017, the Government of the New National Party administration committed to the liberalisation of the electricity sector. Under World Bank financing, Grenada received support towards “Strengthening the Policy and Regulatory Environment for the Energy Sector” to contribute to improved investment climate and competitiveness.
|February 2015, ECERA Project restructured on request from Grenada and St Lucia[4]
|
|February 2015: Draft ESA and PURC Acts circulated
|July 2015, ECERA Project Outputs re Electricity Sector Reforms in Grenada[5]
|
|March 2016, ECERA Project: Rocky Mountain Institute contracted to facilitate dialogue between Government of Grenada and WRB, Grenlec’s majority shareholders[6]
|RMI facilitated discussions between GoG and WRB Enterprises “with a view to developing a working relationship, a mutually satisfactory framework with major areas of alignment and process to reach a win-win solution”
|2015, Project G-RESCP. Reform of the Electricity Sector in Support of Grenada’s Climate Policy[7]
|
|2016, World Bank Policy Loan:
|May 2016: 2016 Electricity Supply Act and 2016 Public Utilities Regulatory Commission Act passed in Parliament
|March 2017: WRB claims the new Acts constitute Repurchase Events and “put” their shares to the Government for purchase – as provided by the SPA 1994
|2 May 2017: Government responded that there was a good-faith dispute as to whether the passage of the 2016 Acts gave rise to any obligation to repurchase the Grenlec shares from WRB and requested negotiations to “resolve the matter”.
|5 May 2017: WRB filed a Request for Arbitration with ICSID.
|November 2017: Parliamentary Approval re Act 33 of 2017, Amendment to ESA 2016
|
|12 February 2018: Grenlec takes legal action to challenge the legality of the Amendment, Act 33 of 2017
|April/July 2019: Appointment of the PURC Commissioners[9] and launch of PURC[10]
|3 March 2020: Start of PURC Consultations on various PURC regulations[11];
|Announcements by Minister Bowen:
|19 March: ICSID Award in Favour of WRB
