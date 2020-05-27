The Grenada Red Cross Society (GRCS) today received a donation of US$5,000 to provide assistance to families under the food and care delivery component of the Covid-19 operations.

The 3-level tier operations provide for the acquisition of personal protective equipment (PPE), provision of psychosocial care and the delivery of food and care items. Under the Global Appeal of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the GRCS received 120,000 CHF to support the operations.

Covid-19 has re-defined vulnerabilities, adding new and diverse groups such as those who have lost their livelihood or income and those who receive reduced or no remittances. The GRCS remains grateful to its donors, partners, staff and volunteers in providing the support needed to reach vulnerable families and keep our island safe. Some 500 families at an average size of 5 persons each (2,500 persons) will receive food and hygiene products with this support.

The GRCS continues to seek additional support in an effort to reach more, and reach further and keep doing better through enhanced services.

GRCS

