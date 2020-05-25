Two Grenadian fishermen missing at sea for over 3 weeks have been rescued by the US Coast Guard.

The men, Kevin Phillip, 26 years, Fisherman, of La Poterie, St Andrew and Shabba Richardson, 37 years of Paradise, (St Andrew) were picked up about 80 nautical miles south of the Dominican Republic on Saturday, 23 May 2020.

Phillip and Richardson left Grenada during the first week in May with a fishing vessel en route to Carriacou and reportedly ran into difficulties with their boat engine. They were last heard from on 6 May.

Both men are currently housed at the US Dominican Republic Naval Base Quarantine Field Hospital.

Office of Commissioner of Police

