The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs and Information presents the ‘Guidelines for the Reopening of Schools’ and ‘Covid-19 Protocols for the Reopening of Schools.’

Following consultation with key stakeholders and the submission of the draft proposal for the reopening of schools, to the Cabinet of Grenada, this ministry now informs of the following:

Students within the primary school system in Grenada will not be required to sit the CPEA 2020. The alternative, as outlined in the guidelines for the reopening of schools, will be utilised for the transitioning of Grade 6 students to secondary schools.

It will not be possible to facilitate the sitting of the CCSLC Examinations by individuals within the state of Grenada, who are registered to sit the same. The alternative, as outlined in the guidelines for the reopening of schools, will hold.

All arrangements will be made for students to sit the CSEC Examinations within the established timeframe, 13-30 July 2020, in accordance with the approved Covid-19 Protocols for the Reopening of Schools.

This ministry is grateful for the continued cooperation and patience exhibited by all stakeholders, as we collectively make every effort to ensure the uninterrupted provision of educational services to our students, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

We move forward in anticipation of the best outcomes always.

Preamble

Further to consultations conducted by the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC), with Permanent Secretaries, Chief Education Officers and Directors of Education, from all Caricom Member States, and following a presentation made by Dr Wayne Wesley, at the Sixth Special Emergency Meeting of the Council for Human and Social Development (COHSOD) – Education, on 8 May 2020, the council decided that the most popular examinations in the CXC suite should take place within the period 29 June to 17 July 2020.

While Grenada had indicated that this period was not the best time for students and teachers, it was necessary for us to carefully explore all possible ways of facilitating the examinations at the set time. The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs and Information has since reviewed the local situation and, after consultation with key stakeholders, including the staff at central ministry, principals, the Grenada Union of Teachers (GUT), the members of the Denominational School Boards, parents and students, the following recommendations have been approved by Cabinet.

For the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA)

Based on the feedback from key stakeholders and the fact that the CPEA is not as high-stake an examination as others in the CXC suite, the Ministry of Education recommends that Grade 6 students should not sit the scheduled assessment, but transition to secondary schools based on a COMPOSITE SCORE for each student, to be derived from the following:

Internal CPEA assessment scores from CXC’s Online Registration System (2020) ( All schools have already uploaded such scores for their students)

Grade 5 Minimum Competency Test (MCT) scores (2019)

Grade 4 MCT scores (2018)

For the Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence (CCSLC)

Although this exam is deemed important as a benchmarking examination for all Form 3 students and is of great significance, relative to the CARICOM HRD 2030 Strategy and SDG4, the feedback from key stakeholders points to many challenges that are associated with students having to take that examination this year. Given that the CXC assessment framework allows students to sit the CCSLC, while in higher grades, the Ministry of Education, therefore, recommends that the sitting of the 2020 CCSLC exams, by students within the State of Grenada, be deferred to 2021.

For Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Examinations

Although most feedback from key stakeholders supports the sitting of CSEC exams in 2020, some are of the view that CSEC examinations should be deferred to the earliest possible opportunity in 2021.

If the Ministry of Education takes a decision to defer the exams to 2021, it will mean that there will be challenges in terms of the accommodation of students for classes, at all schools, due to limited space and the demand it will place on their teachers are among issues of greatest concern.

As a result of the foreseen challenges and the feedback from key stakeholders, the Ministry of Education recommends that the CSEC examinations be done in 2020, with deferred arrangements for students with underlying conditions, or special circumstances of merit. The Ministry of Education, therefore, recommends the following phased approach for the return of staff and students to school, in the current school year.

PHASES AND PROTOCOL

This plan has been created to inform key stakeholders of steps to be taken, in support of education, for all students of compulsory school age. The actions are subject to the availability of public transportation, for the commuting of staff and students to and from school each day.

The Ministry places great importance on its commitment to give all possible support to students who are expected to sit CXC Suite examinations in 2020, with due regard for the health and safety of all concerned.

KEY DATES AS SET BY THE CARIBBEAN EXAMINATION COUNCIL

July 13 – 30, 2020 (CSEC) Examinations

PHASE 1 (Beginning 1 June 2020) – Preparation for the return of Form 5 students to their respective schools (Principals will determine if more than 1 week is needed).

Caretakers attend a one-day training session with the Ministry of Health Caretakers report to their respective schools to undertake cleaning of the schools. (Priority must be given to the areas which are to be used by the principal, staff and students). Debriefing sessions for all staff (Key elements will be organized by Officers of the Ministry of Education) At least three additional Cleaners to be contracted by the Ministry of Education, and oriented to do routine sanitising of washrooms, railings and other general areas, while students are on site. (See Back-to-School protocols) Additional Security personnel will be hired by the Ministry of Education for deployment to schools, where necessary Ministry of Education to complete Phase 1 of the Covid-19 Supplies Distribution Inspection and repair of faucets and toilets (District maintenance Supervisor and team) Schools undertake routine procurement of supplies, as necessary Ministry of Education continues the distribution of Covid-19 information posters Ministry of Education provides additional products for the sanitising of hands and general cleaning, OR an increase in subvention to purchase items which the Ministry is unable to source Ministry of Education publishes tips to guide parents’ preparation of their children, for return to the classroom Resources disseminated/distributed to enhance the psychosocial support for teachers and students on-site (MOE- Student Support Services Unit ) Principals ensure that Covid-19 information posters and products for the sanitizing of hands are placed in strategic locations, on the school’s compound Principals make arrangements to support students during break and lunchtime, as applicable (For treating with meals, see Back-to school Protocol). Principals should work with members of staff to develop a flexible timetable, to allow for the following:

The staggered school day to be facilitated between 9 am and 2:30 pm to inform adherence to social distancing protocols ( Covid-19 Regulations and Guidelines ) A special First Day Orientation to include:

An orientation to the protocols for movement and interaction on the schools’ compound ( onsite routines ) Specially crafted activities for psychosocial support (Stress relievers and morale boosters spearheaded by school counsellor/counselling assistant) Guidelines for daily movement to and from school Special psychosocial activities for small group and individual interaction with counsellors and counselling assistants daily, during the first two weeks ( activities to be supported by Officers of the Student Support Services Department )

Adequate time for students to complete SBAs and Projects, with practical components. (Special consideration for TVET subjects)

and with practical components. The accommodation of batches of students, where space does not allow for the engagement of students as a single class

Guided by principals, teachers will continue to provide support to online students (where possible)

A staggered break time for each class or classes by batch, with an allocation of time for post-break sanitisation ( to align with students scheduled arrival time to commence classes )

for post-break sanitisation ( ) A staggered lunchtime for each class or classes by batch, with an allocation of time for post-lunch sanitisation (to align with students scheduled arrival time to commence classes).

PHASE 2 (Begining 8 June 2020) – Return of students in CXC Examination classes and their teachers, to on-site classes, with school in operation from 9 am to 2:30 pm (staggered arrival and departure times for classes or batches of students).

Specially contracted cleaners will undertake cleaning activities throughout the day. (See Covid-19 Back-to-School Protocol) Established cleaners will perform their routine cleaning in the afternoon (Covid-19 Back-to-school protocols are to be observed) Review Guidelines and Protocols (Subject to prevailing conditions)

PHASE 3 (Begining 15 June 2020) – Return of all teachers to school

KEY ACTIVITIES

Preparation of end-of-year reports for students Week beginning 22 June 2020 – Preparation of rooms for CXC Examinations in accordance with Back-to-School Protocol for seating Week beginning 29 June 2020 – Collection of reports by parents/guardians (by appointment) Online registration for new students:

E-flyers and public notices with Registration guidelines to be disseminated by the Ministry of Education /principals/ teachers-in-charge ( As applicable ) Phone number published for making an appointment to visit the school for registration ( This facility would be for persons who are unable to apply online ) Forms for registration to be left at specific locations within communities, if schools are not accessible Ministry of Education to assist with publicizing registration schedules for those who prefer face-to-face registration



Review Guidelines and Protocols (Subject to prevailing conditions) 3 July – End of Trinity Term.

PHASE 4 (Beginning 6 July 2020)

Finalising of logistical arrangements for Summer School 6-17 July 2020 – Two weeks of Professional Development activities commence. (Selected teachers will be required to participate in activities for a maximum of 4 hours per day) Review Guidelines and Protocols (Subject to prevailing conditions) 13 July 2020 – CSEC Examinations begin

PHASE 5 (Beginning 20 July 2020)

20 July – 28 August 2020: Teachers’ vacation 30 July: Last day of CSEC Examinations Review Guidelines and Protocols (Subject to prevailing conditions)

PHASE 6 (Beginning 31 August 2020)

All Teachers report for duty 31 August 2020 Official Planning Week activities commence Review Guidelines and Protocols (Subject to prevailing conditions).

Covid-19 protocols for reopening schools

Before School Reopens

The school compound MUST be sanitised, according to guidelines approved by the Ministry of Health. The Ministry of Education will contract additional cleaners and security officers and all personnel will be oriented to perform routine cleaning and sanitising (in accordance with approved protocols). The Ministry of Education will provide a copy of the protocols to all principals, who will share with their staff. The Ministry of Education will ensure that an adequate number of toilets and handwashing facilities, on the school’s compound is functional.

Responsibilities of Parents

All students will be required to wear a mask provided by their parents. Where masks are not available, a scarf or other appropriate face covering should be used. Parents are encouraged to provide their children with hand sanitisers and any other supplies, which can help to keep them protected. Parents/guardians are encouraged to notify principals, through a printed or electronic medium, if children have pre-existing conditions, which would make it impossible for them to be at school, at this time. Parents are encouraged to provide packed meals and snacks for their children. More specifically, pre-packaged boxes, or bags of food, should be utilised instead of food on platters, or plates. Parents are to remind their children that they should adhere to the social distancing protocol. (Children should stay at least 6 feet away from classmates and avoid touching or physical contact)

Responsibilities of School Administrators

Principals should present teachers and students with safety information and hold a Health and Safety briefings, detailing the individual and collective responsibilities. All Health and Safety briefings should include information regarding conduct and carrying out day-to-day activities, in common areas/spaces. All persons present on the school compound MUST wear a mask. Where masks are not available, a scarf or other appropriate face covering should be used Principals will notify the Ministry of Education about students with asthmatic conditions who do not have the appropriate masks to facilitate normal breathing. Principals should ensure that Health and Safety reminders are given periodically, during each school day, via the school’s public address (PA) system, or at the class level in the absence of a PA system. Principals should ensure that classrooms and other areas of the school compound are cleaned daily, with disinfectant solutions, and the cleaning of surfaces such as handrails should be repeated throughout the day, as necessary. Additionally:

a cleaner should be stationed at the entrance of each washroom facility which is designated for use by students; the number of persons using washrooms must be managed, to allow for physical distancing within the environment, particularly at the sinks; toilets must be sanitised after each use; there will be liquid soap in all washrooms, for the washing of hands; shared desks and chairs should be sanitised, before being used by another student;



Principals should ensure (as much as possible) that consideration is given to physical distancing, enhanced ventilation, open, doors, and washroom facilities, which allow for optimal health and safety practices. More specifically:

desks in shared spaces should be placed 6ft apart, all must face in the same direction; there should be guide marks on sidewalks, walls and one-way routes in hallways, to ensure that students understand where they must stand, or walk, to remain 6 feet.



Principals will create a timetable to reflect staggered arrival and departure times for students, to reduce chances of crowding. More specifically:

students are to arrive at school in accordance with the established schedule, and depart promptly from the compound once classes are dismissed; students should be reminded daily, that there is to be no loitering in public spaces;



At the start of each school day, the hands of students and other staff members will be sanitised upon entry onto the school’s compound. Principals should ensure (as much as possible) that arrangements are made for students to eat in open spaces, giving due consideration to social distancing of no less than 12 feet. Principals should see to it that there are no field trips, whole school assemblies. Furthermore, volunteers and visitors should be avoided. Wherever a tuck shop is to function on the school’s compound, this must be done in accordance with Covid-19 protocols for the preparation and/or distribution of food. Ensure that detailed information on all visitors is recorded in a visitors’ book (Name, address and phone numbers).

Responsibilities of Teachers

There will be hand sanitisers (of 70% alcohol or more) in the staff room and every classroom to be managed by the teacher(s). Form and subject registers should be maintained by the respective teacher(s) daily so that contact tracing can be facilitated if the need arises. The Form teacher should update the Class Register to reflect any changes in Contact Information and address Teachers should ensure that there is no sharing of items (books, stationery, masks, personal electronic devices, toys, games, learning aids and other personal supplies). All personal belongings in the staff rooms and classrooms should be stored in an appropriate place. There should be no loitering in shared spaces on the school compound –dining areas, playgrounds and washrooms. Where the use of these spaces become necessary, the 6ft-distancing protocol must be established. Teachers should remind students to eat in designated areas and they should be monitored while they eat, to ensure physical distancing.

Poor Health or Illness

Guided by the Education Act or Labour Code, principals, teachers and other members of staff with pre-existing conditions should not report to work. Each school must have a room, or space, to accommodate any student or teacher who may be displaying any symptoms Covid-19 while on the school compound. The principal must ensure that a call is placed to the Covid-19 Hotline; 45VIRUS/53VIRUS (458-4787 or 538-4787) for further instructions. (AS SOON AS POSSIBLE) A family member must be contacted immediately (where possible). Where a child shows Covid-19 symptoms after returning from school, the parent(s) MUST call the Covid-19 Hotline, and also notify the principal. The Ministry of Health will conduct random rapid testing of personnel in various schools as needed.

Amendment

These protocols may be amended if requirements change, or if new guidelines are presented, by the Ministry of Health.

