by Linda Straker

81 delegates from 30 countries participated

CHMM used video conferencing technology on 14 May 2020

Conference theme: Delivering a coordinated Commonwealth Covid-19 response

Health Minister, Nickolas Steele, was among participants in the 32nd Commonwealth Health Ministers Meeting (CHMM), convened using video conferencing technology on 14 May 2020, ahead of the 73rd World Health Assembly.

81 delegates from 30 countries, including Ministers of Health, senior officials and experts participated in the meeting. The virtual meeting of ministers took place in the midst of the global health emergency caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The meeting coalesced under the theme “Delivering a coordinated Commonwealth Covid-19 response.”

According to the outcome statement, the participants affirmed the fundamental principles of the Commonwealth Charter and the collective desire for a fair, safe, secure and prosperous future.

“Ministers reiterated the need for solidarity and cooperation among Commonwealth member states in responding to the pandemic, being mindful of the needs of specific vulnerable groups and those in vulnerable situations, especially women and girls, the elderly and marginalised persons, including those with existing mental health conditions,” said the statement.

