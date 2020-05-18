by Linda Straker

Magistrate Noel died at her home on Sunday, 17 May

She was attached to Eastern Magisterial and Northern Magisterial Districts

The legal fraternity in Grenada is mourning the loss of a magistrate attached to 2 districts.

“It is with a sense of profound shock and sadness that I learnt of the sudden passing of Her Honour Karen Noel. It is my understanding that Her Honour died at her home on Sunday, 17 May,” said Legal Affairs Minister, Kindra Mathurine-Stewart, in a statement issued on Monday, 18 May 2020.

“During her tenure as Magistrate, Her Honour demonstrated an unwavering commitment to duty and from all reports, she was extremely respectful to all. Additionally, Her Honour was also a deeply religious person and was very much involved with church activities,” read the statement.

“Her Honour, Karen Noel, will be greatly missed by all, especially her surviving relatives and friends, and members of the legal and church fraternities. On behalf of the Government and people of Grenada and on my own behalf as Minister for Legal Affairs, I extend sincere condolences to her mother and brother, other relatives and friends and to her colleagues of the legal fraternity,” Maturine-Stewart said in the statement.

Noel was a magistrate in the State of Grenada for many years and in recent times, she was attached to both the Eastern Magisterial District at St David and the Northern Magisterial District at Sauteurs. She reportedly became unwell last week.

Attorney General, Darshan Ramdhani, in his tribute to her via his Facebook page, said Noel will be sorely missed as a unique lady of the law. “A person with a level of peace, serenity integrity, gentleness, equanimity and a sense of fairness and justice that made a mark on our society, both with regards to her work on the Bench and her personal life.” He pointed out that a void will be left in the justice system.

“Grenada has lost a beautiful, honest, humble and outstanding lady and magistrate. May her legacy of self-sacrifice, integrity, gentleness, fairness and service, impact our lives in a positive and impactful way! Condolences to her mother, family and loved ones. May she rest in perfect peace,” lawyer Shadel Compton-Nyack said via Facebook.

Also expressing tribute to Noel via his Facebook page was lawyer Derrick Sylvester who wrote, “You left your mark on this earth and on the legal sands of time.”

