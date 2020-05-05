The Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation informs that on the request of the Marine and Yachting Association of Grenada (MAYAG), relating to the resumption of yachting facilitation during this Covid-19 period, approval has been granted for the implementation of its proposal, which involves currently unmanned yachts lying in Grenada’s waters, to be hauled up for servicing.

The Commissioner of Police is the designated authority, on the advice of Cabinet, for providing to MAYAG, the implementing protocols for all transition activities.

The ministry wishes to remind that it continues to work diligently to ensure that all necessary precautionary measures are in place and observed, for a smooth and safe transition of all yachting services and personnel, as we try to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Grenada.

GIS

