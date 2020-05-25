The Ministry of Youth Development, Sports, Culture and the Arts, has pledged its support to the establishment of the Grenada Youth Workers Association (GYWA).

As such, the ministry has committed to providing technical support that would strengthen this independent organisation, by promoting the personal and professional development of youth workers in the state of Grenada.

The primary objective of the GYWA is to provide resources and a platform for persons who work with young people.

The ministry envisions that the association will play a crucial role in defining and regulating the nature of the practice of youth work, validation, qualification and certification and acting as a gateway to the profession. Overall, the GYWA will prioritise its membership through advocacy, capacity building, framing competency standards, engendering and sustaining ethical practice by establishing Codes of Ethics, and represent marginalised individuals and groups working within the profession. Furthermore, members will endorse, uphold and promote the integrity of the profession.

The ministry has been in discussion with the Commonwealth Youth Programme (CYP), Commonwealth Youth Workers Association (CYWA) and the National Youth Workers Association of the United Kingdom (NYA-UK) with the view of building a network and working partnership with subject-matter experts, who have helped other countries start youth workers organisations.

All the entities listed have committed to providing technical and capacity-building support to the ministry and stakeholders, for the establishment of the same.

The ministry invites persons who work with youth and are interested in learning more about this initiative, to contact the Project Officer, Johnny Calliste on telephone number 1-(473)-440-6917 ext 22035 and email address [email protected].

Ministry of Youth Development

