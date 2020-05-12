Police are seeking the assistance of the general public in locating Rihanna Stanisclaus, a 13-year-old, Student of Rosemount, St Patrick.

Stanisclaus voluntarily left her home and has failed to return. She is about 5 feet 4 inches in height and dark brown in complexion.

Anyone seeing Rihanna Stanisclaus or has any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Sauteurs Police Station at 442 9224; Community Relations Department at 405 5324; Police emergency at 911; police hotline at 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

Office of Commissioner of Police

