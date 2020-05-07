Two Mont Tout residents have been arrested and charged for stealing articles and cash in excess of $10,000 from a business place in the south of the island.

Jamanie Warren, 22 years, Storeroom Attendant, a former employee at said business place, was jointly charged with Andy Lewis, 47 years, Mason, earlier in the week for the offences of housebreaking and stealing.

Prior to his arrest, Lewis was on bail for various offences of a similar nature.

Both men are alleged to have committed the act on 11 April 2020.

They have been granted bail in the sum of $8,000 with one surety each, and will appear at the St George’s Magistrate’s Court on 16 July 2020.

Police investigations are continuing.

Office of Commissioner of Police

