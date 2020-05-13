by Linda Straker

Mother and uncle of 2 minors from St John charged with Wounding, granted bail

Grandmother also involved in physical abuse

Children placed with their father who resides in St Andrew

Police have formally charged the mother and uncle of the 2 minors from St John, who were recently burned with hot water for taking peanut butter without consent and using a mobile phone to play games without permission.

The 2 were charged with Wounding a few days ago and were granted bail. They will appear at the Gouyave Magistrate Court on 27 July 2020. The mother, whose occupation is a cleaner, was placed on EC$10,000 bail, while the uncle who is unemployed was placed on EC$7,500 bail.

The investigation is continuing into the matter what has left the children with scars on their hands. It’s understood that the 2 boys who are ages 5 and 9 endured the pain of having boiling water poured on their hands because they did not seek the consent of an adult in the house to take the peanut butter or to use the phone.

The grandmother, along with the mother and uncle are involved in the physical abuse of the children. The children’s hands became infected because instead of seeking medical care, the family used home remedies.

The police learned of the physical abuse which occurred during the peak lockdown period, through a good Samaritan in the community. The police then contacted the relevant authorities who conducted preliminary investigations and removed the children after visiting their mother’s house.

The children have since been placed with their father who resides in the parish of St Andrew.

