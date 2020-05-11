The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force informs the general public and in particular, motorists, that the time for inspecting of vehicles at the National Stadium has been extended until 6 pm for today, Monday, 11 May 2020.

The inspection process will continue at the National Stadium commencing 9 am on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 and ending at 3 pm, for motor vehicles whose licensing period ending 15 February, 31 March, and 15 May 2020.

Office of Commissioner of Police

