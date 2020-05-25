The Muslim Community of Grenada celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr on Sunday, 24 May marking the end of the holy month of Ramadhaan.

Ramadhaan is the 9th month of the Islamic Lunar Calendar and within this month, Muslims fast daily from dawn till dusk for the entire month. The reason why Muslims fast is mentioned in the Noble Qur’an 2:183 – “O ye who believe, fasting has been prescribed for you as it was prescribed upon those before you, so that ye may learn self-restraint.” It is, therefore, a month wherein Muslims should build self-restraint from the insatiable worldly desires and try to establish an elevated level of God consciousness which is supposed to guide one’s behaviour for the next 11 months. Under normal circumstances, Eid celebrations involve an open-air congregational prayer (called Eid Gah), visiting family & friends and generally engaging in a highlighted level of feasting of various delicacies with a jovial mood. These activities were however curtailed across the world this year including Grenada as a result of the Covid-19 situation and need for observance of the social distancing protocols.

The Muslim Community of Grenada held open-air prayers at 7 am at the GIDC grounds observing the protocols which included the congregants being 6 feet apart and wearing face masks. Though different than other years, Muslims expressed satisfaction with the proceedings and felt a great sense of satisfaction in fulfilling the prayer obligations.

The Grenada Islamic Foundation which was enacted by Act 44 of 1994 is the representative body for all Muslims in our tri-island state. We express sincere thanks to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the GIDC, Sissons Paints and Waggy-T for assisting in making our open-air Eid Prayers 2020 a major success. May Almighty God continue to bless and guide our nation. Amen.

Grenada Islamic Foundation

