The Grenada Co-operative Nutmeg Association (GCNA) applauds the government, its understanding and fullest support for allowing nutmeg farmers to be able to sell their nutmeg and mace in the face of this deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

This has definitely provided an opportunity for nutmeg farmers and cocoa farmers alike to gain much needs income while they adhere to the Covid-19 regulations to maintain their safety during these trying times.

To this effect, the initial schedule of nutmeg purchase for Monday 4, Wednesday 6, and Friday, 8 May 2020 has successfully been completed with over 1,800 nutmeg farmers selling and GCNA paying out approximately $1 million.

Nutmeg farmers are therefore asked to await the publication of the next days for buying. The new schedule will be promoted in the media.

GCNA compliments its farmer membership for the exemplary behaviour and conduct during this purchasing period to enable successful compliance with the Covid-19 regulations of the government. Moreover, the GCNA gives a huge thumbs up to the members of the Royal Grenada Police Force for the exemplary assistance and workmanship through their presence at all the points of nutmeg sale throughout the island.

GCNA Board compliments its hardworking staff for their support and commitment during this period.

Leo Cato, Chairman

