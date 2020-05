The Grenada Co-operative Nutmeg Association (GCNA) informs all nutmeg farmers throughout Grenada, that NO nutmegs and mace will be purchased next week 25-29 May 2020.

Farmers will be notified of the next buying days and schedule.

GCNA

