The Cabinet Office advises that it will resume accepting applications for marriage licences with effect from Tuesday, 26 May 2020 and until further notice.

The office will only accept applications on Tuesdays, and by appointments. Licences will be available for pick up on Fridays.

For applicants wishing to access our 24-hour service, your licence will be available for pick up on Wednesdays. All applicants, marriage officers and marriage agents are therefore asked to contact the Cabinet Office by phone or email before Tuesday of any week to schedule an appointment to apply for a marriage licence.

Please call 473 440 2661 or email us at [email protected] You will be contacted by a Cabinet Office staff member to arrange a time to pick up the licence once it has been prepared. You are kindly reminded to walk with all the relevant documents when applying for a marriage licence.

Please note also that the Covid-19 protocols established by the Ministry of Health will be strictly enforced. Therefore, please wear your masks and maintain the appropriate distance when you visit the Cabinet Office.

We look forward to serving you.

GIS

