The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) is concerned about the increasing number of persons who in recent times are violating the emergency powers regulations.

We remind the general public that despite the easement allowed, Grenada continues to be under a State of Emergency. As such, all persons must be guided by the Covid-19 Regulations which was last updated on 27 May 2020.

The RGPF is concerned about the trend in which large groups of persons are gathering around outdoor barbeque spaces in violation of the physical distancing health protocol and sections of the emergency powers regulation.

In some instances, persons can be seen drinking and socialising in public without regard for their own safety because they are not wearing masks or any form of face covering.

Barbeque and other food vendors in public spaces are therefore encouraged to offer takeaway services so as to avoid large gathering. The 2020 Emergency Powers (Covid-19) section 9, subsection (a) clearly which states: no person shall host or attend any social activity of any description.

It must also be noted that while the regulation provides for the sale of alcohol beverages, the regulation does not permit for public consumption.

The RGPF is, therefore, reminding persons that selling alcohol for consumption in public and failing to maintain physical distancing are in violation of the 2020 Covid-19 Regulations. Regulation 5, Sub-regulation 5 states that there shall be no consumption of alcohol in any public place.

The general public is also reminded that customers to business places must maintain physical distancing of no less than 6 feet when conducting business.

A person who contravenes or fails to comply with these regulations, or any direction for the purposes of these regulations, shall be guilty of an offence and, on summary conviction, liable to a fine not exceeding $1,000 and to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 12 months and to forfeiture of any goods or money in respect of which the offence has been committed.

Office of Commissioner of Police

