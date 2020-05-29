Grenadian company Pixel Perfect Apps (PPA) secured a winning spot with their entry “NoWAIT” in the United Nations Development Programme Covid-19 Island Hack Prototype Challenge.

Pixel Perfect Apps, Grenada’s premier mobile app development company secured the 3rd spot in the competition with their submission of an app called noWait. This app attempts to provide a solution to the scheduling problem and the long lines at the various vendor institutions. The utility of this app is further validated by the new requirements imposed by the government concerning reopening of the service industries and other places of gathering.

Now more than ever, innovation is needed in order to identify disruptive responses to the complex problems the Eastern Caribbean faces due to Covid-19. How can systems be reimagined? How can we look at traditional models in new ways? How can the digital tools at our disposal lead to relevant breakthroughs? In doing so, we can help ensure a safer and stronger future, leaving no person behind. With this in mind, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) started an initiative to help stimulate the economy. They called it the “UNDP’s Eastern Caribbean #IslandHack prototype challenge, which ran from 12 to 28 May.

Sheldon Lewis, technical lead for the project remarked that “We at Pixel Perfect Apps feel privileged to have been awarded this opportunity to effect meaningful improvements to the everyday lives of Grenadians, as well as in the rest of the region.” He also stated, “We really do believe that life is meant to be spent living, not waiting (in a line somewhere).”

