The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs and Information announces the official centres for private candidates, for the recently announced July 2020 CXC examinations.

Private Candidate Centres for 2020 CXC Examinations

Grenada Private, St George – Grenada Boys Secondary School (GBSS) & ICT Centre of Excellence, TA Marryshow Community College (TAMCC) Grenada Private, St Andrew – Grenville Secondary School (GSS) Grenada Private, St John – St Rose Modern Secondary School (SRMSS) Grenada Private, St Patrick – Mc Donald’s College (MDC) Grenada Private, St David – St David’s Catholic Secondary School (SDCSS) Grenada Private, Carriacou – Hillsborough Secondary School (HSS)

Private candidates will write exams at the centre closest to their home address. The Ministry of Education will inform of the specific rooms, during the distribution of individual timetables. Examination results are expected to be released during the first week of September 2020.

For any additional information, private candidates may contact the Testing and Measurement Unit at the following numbers: Office: (473) 440-2791/Mobile: (473) 415-8695/415-8795 and via these emails: [email protected]/[email protected].

Ministry of Education

