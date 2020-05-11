In a national address on Sunday night, Prime Minister, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell, announced the resumption of work in the construction industry, one of the more vibrant sectors of the local economy.

As the country continues to deal with the impact of Covid-19, the gradual reopening of sectors to spur economic activity must be done in keeping with the recommended protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Ministry of Infrastructure Development in collaboration with the Covid-19 Subcommittee on Construction has therefore created reopening guidelines for the construction sector.