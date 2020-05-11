Contractors and construction companies in Grenada are being advised that permission must be sought and obtained for the resumption of work on projects.
In a national address on Sunday night, Prime Minister, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell, announced the resumption of work in the construction industry, one of the more vibrant sectors of the local economy.
As the country continues to deal with the impact of Covid-19, the gradual reopening of sectors to spur economic activity must be done in keeping with the recommended protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.
The Ministry of Infrastructure Development in collaboration with the Covid-19 Subcommittee on Construction has therefore created reopening guidelines for the construction sector.
Contractors are hereby advised that effective 11 May 2020, construction companies are required to do the following:
- Submit a letter to [email protected] copied to [email protected] informing of the intention to reopen construction sites. The letter should provide information on the name of the company and contact number, the location of the site and the number of workers to be involved.
- The feedback to the contractor will be done by email and by telephone contact for those contractors who do not have email addresses.
- Contractors who do not have access to emails are asked to file their request at the Road Offices at Beausejour, Gouyave, Victoria, Sauteurs, Pearls, St David, and the Ministerial Complex. The applicant must comply with the social distancing and hygiene protocol by wearing a mask or face covering.
- Contractors are hereby instructed to ensure that handwashing stations be established at all construction sites.
- Contractors must ensure that each worker is provided with a safety kit that includes at least 2 masks, and a hand sanitizer each.
- The construction site must be cleaned at the end of the working day as per the cleaning guide.
- All waste and disposable PPE must be removed and securely disposed of as per the cleaning guide.
- The Ministry will inspect the site in 24 hours following the application and construction will commence once the site complies with the Covid-19 guidelines.
- Failure to comply will mean that construction work will be halted and the contactor will be fined.
Additional information will be available on the government website. Hard copies of the detailed guidelines will be available at all Road Offices and the Ministry at the 4th Floor of the Ministerial Complex.
The general public is informed that collaboration with the Covid-19 Task Force will continue as it relates to public education on the resumption of work guidelines for the Construction sector.
The Ministry anticipates the cooperation of contractors and all industry related companies as we build back our economy and continue to attract investment to realize resilient infrastructure for our nation.
For further information, please contact Mrs Merina Jessamy, Permanent Secretary for Infrastructure Development and Implementation at [email protected], or the Chief Technical Officer at [email protected], and/or the Road Offices at:
- Beausejour – Mr Peter Charles: 440-3020
- Gouyave – Mr George Wells: 444-8230
- Pearls – Mr Nicholas Findley: 4427349
- Sauteurs – Mr George Wells: 442-9319
- St. David – Mr Nicholas Findley: 444-6242
- St. Mark – Mr George Wells: 444-9319
Annex 1: Proforma Letter for Contractors
Annex 2: Physical Distancing and Hygiene Protocol
Annex 3: Reopening Guidelines – Health and Safety Checklist
