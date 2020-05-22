The Ministry of Health is pleased to announce that all 19 repatriated crew member nationals from Caribbean Princess Cruise Lines, who arrived in Grenada on Saturday, 9 May 2020 are now medically cleared.

As per the ministry’s health protocols, they were tested upon arrival, and again, upon completion of their 14-day mandatory quarantine, and all tests were negative.

The crew member nationals are now free to be reunited with their families.

The ministry continues to actively monitor all other nationals who have been repatriated from the various cruise ships and are still in quarantine facilities.

GIS

