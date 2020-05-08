The Government of Grenada is pleased to announce that it has granted permission for the repatriation of 26 employee-nationals of the Carnival Glory Cruise Line, and 18 crew member nationals, from the Caribbean Princess Cruise Line.

The Caribbean Princess Cruise Line will arrive at the Melville Street Cruise Terminal, St George, on Saturday, 9 May 2020, at 8 am, and the Carnival Glory Cruise Line will arrive on Sunday, 10 May at 8 am.

After weeks of discussions, and much-coordinated efforts, Grenada is now better-positioned to accept the nationals who are employees of these cruise lines but have been stranded at sea, due to the onslaught of the Covid-19 crisis.

The Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation, as well as the Ministry of Health, have been in constant communication with the cruise lines prior to the granted approval, to ensure that certain necessary health and safety protocols were implemented and agreed on, before Grenada agreed to the repatriation. This was to ensure not only the well-being of the crew members but also the Grenadian public.

As part of the measures, the cruise lines have agreed to provide up-to-date medical records for all crew members, to include Covid-19 test results taken 24 to 48 hours prior to ships’ arrival.

The following is a list of guidelines employed by the Government to aid in the smooth and safe repatriation process.