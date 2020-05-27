We are pleased to advise that Gideon George of Hermitage, St Patrick has been awarded the Republic Bank Scholarship for 3 years, commencing academic year 2019/2020. George is enrolled for full-time studies at the Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Cave Hill Campus, where he is majoring in both Economics and Mathematics. He aspires to become an actuary.

The scholarship is valued at EC$20,000 for each year of studies, made possible under the bank’s social investment initiative the Power to Make A Difference Programme.

George is enrolled for full-time studies at the Faculty of Social Sciences, UWI Cave Hill Campus where he is majoring in both Economics and Mathematics. As with most students studying abroad, he has had to overcome the challenges of hastily adapting to eLearning, in the wake of the global coronavirus disease. He recalls, “The scare of the pandemic itself added to the challenges of adjusting to a virtual learning environment; but, the support of family and friends and my inner desire to pursue my dream of one day becoming an Actuary, helped me to remain focused.”

Commenting on the award, General Manager Operations, Clifford Bailey remarked, “Gideon has had a consistently impressive academic record, thus far. He joins an elite list of Grenadian nationals who have benefitted from the Power to Make A Difference, through our Scholarship.” We applaud his determination to pursue his dream, and wish him well.”

The Republic Bank Scholarship Programme assists qualified Grenadians in completing a Bachelor’s Degree at any of UWI’s Campuses in the areas of Business Management/Management Studies, Information Technology, Human Resource Management, Economics, Marketing, Finance and Accounting. Since inception in 1994, approximately 20 students have benefitted.

The bursary programme supplements the scholarship, by providing financial assistance to nationals wishing to pursue a degree, online. Applications for Bursaries for the academic year 2020/2021 can be made at the UWI Open Campus, HA Blaize Street, St George’s. Over 125 persons have benefitted from the programme since its inception in 2007. To learn more about Republic Bank Scholarship and Bursary Programme, please visit www.republicgrenada.com or www.republicbankgrenada.com.

Republic Bank (Grenada) Limited

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.