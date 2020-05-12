As efforts continue to protect the environment and safeguard the health of the Grenadian people, government is finalising plans to introduce a ban on the importation of vehicles exceeding 10 years, while simultaneously implementing a 50% duty and tax concession on the importation of electric and hybrid vehicles.

The initiative announced in the 2020 Budget by Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Dr the Rt. Hon. Keith Mitchell, will be implemented on 1 July 2020.

The protection of the environment is among the top priorities of the Government of Grenada as it seeks to lower carbon emissions and reduce the burden on the Grenada Solid Waste Management Authority to dispose of and manage the growing number of derelict vehicles that are abandoned alongside public roadways or transported to the landfill which is now close to full capacity.

Grenada has seen an increase in the importation of vehicles in recent years, with the manufacturing dates that exceed 5 years. While this has realised additional revenue from duties and taxes and downstream businesses in parts and services, policymakers believe its long-term impact on the economy and environment seem to outweigh the immediate benefits.

Ministry of Finance

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.