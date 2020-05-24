The general public is informed that both ferry services between Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique, Osprey Lines Express and Dolly C, will resume with limited operation effective Monday, 25 May 2020.

Osprey Lines Express will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays only with 2 return trips from Carriacou, departing Tyrell Bay at 6 am and 3:30 pm, and Grenada at 9 am and 5:30 pm, while Dolly C will operate on Mondays only departing Carriacou at 6 am and Grenada at 5:30 pm.

Passengers wishing to utilise these services must adhere to the following Covid-19 protocols and guidelines for both ferries, Osprey Lines & Dolly C:

All passengers must wear masks.

All passengers must present identification upon purchasing tickets and boarding the ferry (to facilitate contact tracing if necessary).

All passengers must submit to hand sanitisation and temperature checks.

All passengers must follow the social distancing guidelines by observing the markers for the queue and seating arrangements within the cabin.

We thank you in advance for your understanding as we continue playing our part in limiting the spread of Covid-19 together.

GIS

