Police have formally charged a St Andrew resident for allegedly violating Section 9 (a) of the 2020 Emergency Powers (Covid-19) (No. 7) 2020 SRO. 29.

Akisha Felix, 31, Entrepreneur, of Cook Hill Road, Grenville was arrested on Thursday, 14 May 2020 and subsequently charged with breaching the restriction on social activities.

The offence reportedly occurred on 13 May 2020 about 4:55 pm.

Felix who has been granted $2,000 bail will make her first court appearance at Grenville Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 20 July 2020.

Section 9. of the 2020 Emergency Powers (Covid-19) (No. 7) which addresses restriction on social activities and funerals states that:

No person shall host or attend

(a) any social activity of any description, including a wedding or;

(b) a funeral hosting more than 10 persons in addition to the officiant and essential mortuary staff.

Office of Commissioner of Police

