St George’s University reaffirms commitment to Grenada by announcing start dates for distance learning in Fall term and working towards safe re-entry to campus.

Today, St George’s University (SGU) announced that it will provide students with the option to attend the August 2020 term via online distance learning.

This allows students enrolled for the August term to participate in SGU’s virtual education programme launched in March due to the global pandemic. The virtual programme offers students small group study, personalised academic support and interactive online courses, such as attending live-streamed lectures as they would on campus.

With the planned re-opening of Grenada’s borders in the next 2 months, SGU is collaborating closely with the Government of Grenada to establish the conditions that will permit students to safely return to campus this Fall. Assuming a safe return is possible, SGU will provide some students with the choice of attending classes on campus. Students attending virtually may remain online for the entire term, through December 2020. The university plans to determine by early July whether the appropriate conditions are in place to facilitate on-campus academic activities in the August term. Students will be surveyed in early June to determine interest in returning to campus for August, should conditions permit.

If it is determined that some students may return to campus, that return will occur after 1 August. Any return to campus will include appropriate physical distancing measures in classrooms, labs, dormitories, and other common areas, as well as other best practices for limiting the risk for spread of the disease, including testing for Covid-19.

Dr Richard Liebowitz, Vice Chancellor of St George’s University, stated, “While we are eager to return our students to campus as soon as possible, we want to reduce any risks of infection. We believe providing the option of online courses this August, will allow us to prepare thoroughly for an eventual full return of our community to Grenada. The need for new physicians has never been greater, as this unprecedented public health crisis shows. At St George’s, we’re proud to be the top provider of new doctors to the US healthcare system. This August, we look forward to empowering our newest class of aspiring physicians to pursue their dreams of practicing medicine whether that be through online learning or on the True Blue campus.”

SGU is represented on the government’s Task Force for Rebuilding the Grenadian Economy committee for re-opening Grenada and all final decisions on onsite operations will comply with the health and safety protocols outlined by the Government of Grenada.

Dr Charles Modica, Chancellor of St George’s University, stated, “We look forward to welcoming our students back to campus from all the schools as soon as we are able to do so. The university remains committed to the country and people of Grenada in this long-term partnership, and we look forward to returning as an active and vital member of the community.”

The university’s leadership remain humbled by the remarks made by the Prime Minister, Dr The Right Honorable Keith Mitchell, recognising the collaboration with SGU during his last address to the nation. Grenada and other Caribbean countries have been applauded for their decisive response to the pandemic, which should help expedite the eventual return of students. SGU remains committed to helping the Grenadian community navigate the challenges of this global health crisis and the return to economic stability.

SGU

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.