The public is informed that all persons who were issued fixed penalty tickets during the months of March and April 2020, can make payments at the respective District Magistrate’s Court Offices.

Payments can be made between the hours of 9 am and 1 pm, Mondays to Fridays before the end of May 2020.

Government of Grenada

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.