Together, we are facing a truly unprecedented situation. The global pandemic Covid-19 is affecting all of our families, our businesses, our communities, and our way of life.

During this time, Straight A’s would like to reach out and update the public on how we are approaching the current situation.

First and foremost, our hearts go out to anyone who has been impacted by the virus, either directly or indirectly. Our thoughts are especially with those who are sick, to whom we extend our heartfelt wishes for a full recovery.

Second, at Straight A’s we are focused on the health and safety of our employees, families and communities; therefore, all our employees currently work from home. Fortunately, this transition has been relatively smooth, and we continue to deliver the highest levels of performance, availability, and security. Our company was founded on the core values of kindness, professionalism, customer success, innovation, and equality. Our values are unwavering and continue to guide everything we do.

During this difficult time, we are supporting our communities through philanthropic donations to support our selfless police officers and healthcare workers in Grenada who are on the front lines working tirelessly to care for those in need. Frontline workers have been offered vouchers which provide them with educational assistance for their children preparing to sit the CPEA level examinations during what is undoubtedly tumultuous times for the students of our nation. A special thank you is extended to our tutors who have volunteered their time in assisting the wards of these frontline workers.

At this time, we would like to express our apologies to persons who are in dire need of our services but are unable to receive it due to financial restraint. We hope that you understand our similar situation and that we are continuously balancing what is best for our tutoring family as well as assisting the public as best we can.

We are called upon to be our best selves, with patience, understanding and compassion. On behalf of all of us at Straight A’s, we are committed to being your partner and persevering together in all the days and years ahead. As we go forward, we will be sure to keep you updated, knowing that we always value your questions, ideas and feedback.

Sincerely,

The Straight A’s Team

