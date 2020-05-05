The Inland Revenue Division (IRD) of the Ministry of Finance advises the public of the following taxes that will be due and payable for the month of May 2020:

8 May: (PAYE) Pay as you Earn and Withholding Tax Due and Payable

11 May: Gaming Tax Due and Payable

15 May: Deadline for payment on Motor Vehicle Licenses Vehicle Registration Numbers with Plural Letters 501–750 Vehicle Registration Numbers with Single Letters 5001–7500

20 May: VAT Value Added Tax and Excise Tax Return Due and Payable

29 May: Income Tax Returns for Fiscal Year ending 29 February 2020.

NB: When the due date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or Public Holiday, the next working day will be the due date for payment.

Persons are encouraged to file and pay all taxes on time to avoid penalties and interest. Payments can be made at the Ministry of Finance, any District Revenue Office, online via https://taxservices.gov.gd or account to account transactions.

For further information, please contact Inland Revenue Division, Ministry of Finance via email [email protected].

Comptroller

Inland Revenue Division

