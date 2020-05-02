by Linda Straker

Intensivist and a doctor in internal medicine part of Covid-19 medical team

Grenada at present has conducted more than 1,200 rapid Covid-19 tests

As of Friday, 1 May 2020, the number of persons assigned to the Cuban medical team in Grenada became 37, when 2 more doctors arrived at Maurice Bishop International Airport and were welcomed by government officials as well as the Cuban ambassador in Grenada.

The 2 arrived on the same plane that delivered a team of doctors to Trinidad and Tobago earlier Friday.

“Cuba is pleased to contribute to Grenada’s fight against this pandemic. Your country can count always on Cuban solidarity. Our country is grateful for your continued solidary and we are proud of over deep friendship which has blossomed through the years,” Iraida de la Caridad Guerrero Zúñiga, Cuba’s Ambassador in Grenada told the medical personnel who will be working as part of the Ministry of Health Covid-19 medical team.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Peter David, who greeted them with an elbow bounce, said that the entire world owes a ton of gratitude to Cuba whose doctors are assisting with the fight in different countries including South Africa and Qatar.

“Cuba’s contribution to the international fight against Covid-19 is one of the remarkable stories of this crisis. The world has seen Cuban solidarity at its best. This is a selfless people, who have given time and time again, and in spite of their many challenges and pressure from some quarters, they have always stood steadfast,” he said during a short ceremony at the airport.

In welcoming the 2 doctors, one of whom is an intensivist and the other a doctor in internal medicine, Health Minister, Nickolas Steele, described Cuba’s contribution to fighting the Covid-19 pandemic as a great contribution and encouraged the doctors to see Grenada as their second home.

“Our international partners, Cuba especially, but also such countries as China and Venezuela have been of great assistance throughout this entire crisis. The Ministry of Health and the Government of Grenada have had great success in managing this situation,” said Steele. The health minister believes that taking all things into consideration, Grenada is in a good position mainly due to the discipline of the people.

“We will always remember the contribution of our friends,” he said. Grenada at present has conducted more than 1,200 rapid Covid-19 tests with kits donated from China and Venezuela and almost 200 PCR tests.

Grenada confirmed its first case in mid-March and to date, there are 20 confirmed cases with 6 labelled as active, meaning that all others have been declared recovered based on the relevant health protocols.

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.