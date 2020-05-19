by Linda Straker

A Vincentian national who was charged by police on 10 May 2020 following a drug bust with charges of intent to supply drugs, money laundering and illegally entering Grenada will be deported from the state.

During the drug bust a quantity of cannabis was seized, EC$2,590 was confiscated and 24 cannabis trees ranging from seedlings to 4 feet were uprooted.

30-year-old Junior Jamal Charles of Chancey Village, St Vincent was among 3 individuals who were nabbed during the raid which occurred about 3:30 am during a search of a house in Mt Granby, St John. He and the 2 other persons appeared at the Gouyave Magistrate Court on Monday, 18 May 2020 where the matter was completed.

After listening to the evidence from the prosecution, the magistrate fined Charles, a carpenter by trade, EC$1,000 for the charge of possession with intent to supply. The money is to be paid forthwith. Failure to pay the fine will see Charles spending one month at the Richmond Hill prison.

For the charge of money laundering, the magistrate reprimanded and discharged the matter but the cash of EC$2,590 which was confiscated during the raid is forfeited to the state. It will be deposited into the Confiscated Asset Fund.

For violating the Immigration Act by entering the state illegally he was fined $1,000 to be paid forthwith. In default Charles will spend one month in prison. The magistrate also ruled that on completion of the payment/sentence an order will be granted by the court to have Charles removed from the state. Ramon Ogiste, a 36-year-old Construction Worker of Gouyave Estate and Della Simon a 33-year-old Vendor of Dougaldston, Gouyave, St John were also charged in that drug bust and they were fined for the charge of possession with intent to supply. Ogiste was fined EC$750 to be paid in one month. Failure to pay the court he will serve one month in prison.

Simon who was also facing charges of intent to supply and cultivation of cannabis was fined EC$1,500 and EC$500, respectively. Failure to pay the EC$1,500 will result in 3 months imprisonment and failure to pay the EC$500 will result in one month in prison.

