The Canadian Bank Note (CBN)/WINLOTT Windward Islands Schools Games (WIS Games) is the latest sporting event in the region to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 virus pandemic. Grenada was slated to host the 2020 edition in July.

This latest cancellation adds to the listing of major sport events that either had to be postponed or rescheduled, such as the CARIFTA Athletics Championships, CARIFTA Swimming Championships, Pure Grenada Cup and the highly anticipated return of the Republic Bank Secondary Schools Athletics Championships.

A unanimous decision to cancel the 2020 WIS Games was made on Monday, 15 June 2020, during an online meeting hosted by the Ministry of Youth Development, Sports, Culture and the Arts with the other Ministries of Sports of the Windward Islands – Dominica, St Lucia and St Vincent & the Grenadines. Grenada will host the games in 2021.

The determination was made that rescheduling the event later this year was not feasible and that the health and safety of the athletes, officials and communities are of paramount importance. Additionally, Covid-19 Regulations and Protocols implemented by each Government of the various islands meant that the teams were unable to prepare effectively in order to deliver quality performances during the 10-days of intense competition.

However, despite the setback, the islands have decided to put the focus on the revamping of the games. Grenada will lead a series of meetings to evaluate the current format of the games and to discuss its future. The discussions are scheduled to begin in July.

The CBN/WINLOTT Windward Islands Schools Games is an annual event which features over 280 student athletes and officials competing in 7 sporting disciplines, namely, athletics, male and female basketball, male football, netball, and male and female volleyball. St Lucia is the defending champion.

Ministry of Sports

