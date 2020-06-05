5 Grenadian students recently completed their degrees at Midwestern State University and were honoured in a virtual graduation ceremony on 6 June.

Jonathan Granger (Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering) was honoured magna cum laude, earned by graduates with a GPA between 3.7 and 3.89. Granger also earned the President’s Honor Roll for a perfect 4.0 grade point average in his final semester.

Paul Michael Garraway completed his Bachelor of Business Administration in Management Information Systems degree, and Tayhra Noel earned a Master’s of Education degree. Maryse Redhead earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology, and Marvin Vincent completed a Master’s of Business degree.

Along with the current Grenadian students, Midwestern State University is again looking forward to welcoming a new group of students this fall.

