by Linda Straker

Disney cruise ship returns 5 worker nationals

100 worker nationals scheduled to arrive on Sunday, 14 June

All repatriated Grenadians are mandated to spent 14 days in quarantine

Five families will be able to allow members into their homes in the next 14 days because one of the Disney cruise ships brought home 5 more cruise workers on Friday, 12 June 2020.

The early morning drop-off brings to 119 cruise ship workers to be repatriated by cruise lines. The cruise sector severely negatively impacted by the global health pandemic Covid-19.

Health Minister, Nickolas Steele, confirmed the drop off at the St George’s Cruise Ship Terminal after the ship was seen heading north in Grenada’s marine space. “Yes, it’s a Disney ship and it dropped off 5 this morning,” he admitted.

He also confirmed that his ministry along with the other relevant authorities are preparing to welcome more than 100 Grenadians who are currently onboard a Norwegian cruise ship and are scheduled to arrive on Sunday, 14 June.

The workers were transferred from different ships before it got permission to set sail from American waters in late May. There is currently a no sail order for leisure/pleasure craft in USA marine space.

All repatriated Grenadians are mandated to spent 14 days in quarantine before being allowed to mingle with family and friends. The cost is to the state and at an estimated cost of EC$9,500 per persons for the entire quarantine period. That cost covers initial screening to the final PCR test, as well as meals, accommodations and medical assistance required.

