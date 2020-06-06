The Grenada Integrity Commission and its key stakeholders (National Anti-Corruption Roundtable Mechanism) will participate in the 6th Annual Conference of the Commonwealth Caribbean Association of Integrity Commissions and Anti-Corruption Bodies (CCAICACB) carded to begin on Wednesday, 10 June.

The conference series will be held virtually for the first time as a result of the Covid 19 global Pandemic Over 150 participants from approximately 12 member countries are expected to participate. The virtual conference will be held over 3 days – 10, 18 and 25 June from 10 am each day.

Wednesday’s opening will be addressed by Secretary General of the Commonwealth Secretariat Baroness Patricia Scotland QC, Advisor and Head of Public Sector Governance Unit at the Commonwealth Secretariat, Dr Roger Koranteng and Chairman of the CCAICACB, Dirk Harrison. Prime Minister of St Lucia, Honorable Allen Chastenet and Attorney General, Dale Marshall QC are also down to give remarks.

The theme of this year’s conference is “ALL IN: PROMOTING INTEGRITY, COMBATING CORRUPTION”. The conference will hear presentations by key anti-corruption experts on topics such as Financial Investigations in the Fight against Corruption; and will receive Country Papers from regional participants.

Grenada will be featured on Day 2 when Head of the Financial Intelligence Unit, Superintendent Tafawa Pierre will present on the topic “Financial Investigations and Combating Corruption in the Private and Public Sectors”. Chairman of the Grenada Integrity Commission, who is also an executive member of the CCAICACB, A Anande, Lady Trotman-Joseph, will moderate the session on Day 3 which will address Illicit Enrichment; Compliance under the Integrity In Public Life Act of Trinidad and Tobago, and Procedure to Collect and Examine (subject to interrogation) Statutory Declarations of Declarants.

Grenada Integrity Commission

