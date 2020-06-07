by Linda Straker

All buses will be operating from bus terminus as of Monday, 8 June 2020

Buses plying Zones 2 and 3 would now occupy upper level of terminus

Face mask or appropriate face covering MUST be worn by bus operators, conductors and passengers

After 2 weeks, public bus service resumes. The Traffic Department is scraping the adjustment made to have bus use streets within the city as temporary pickup and drop off points and all buses will be operating from the bus terminus as of Monday, 8 June 2020.

A statement from the Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) informed the general public that the Granby Street bus stand for Zones 1 and 2 would be terminated at the end of operations Saturday, 6 June 2020. The street was used as part of measures aimed at facilitating the social distancing protocol of the new health protocols aimed at reducing the spread of Covid-19. “Effective Monday, 8 June 2020, all buses (Zones 1 to 8) would be operating out of the St George’s Bus Terminus with 2 adjustments to the operation structure,” said the statement.

“Buses plying Zones 2 and 3 would now occupy the upper level of the terminus which has been retrofitted as the loading bay and holding area for buses of the 2 zones.” The statement explained that all buses in operation (all zones) would be required to use the established drop off area then proceed to the sanitisation point before proceeding to the loading bays or holding area.

The Traffic Department said that buses choosing to operate using the express or ‘pound the road’ system must terminate each trip at the terminus and be sanitised in keeping with the operation protocol. “Face mask or appropriate face covering MUST be worn by bus operators, conductors and passengers. There MUST be strict adherence to the approved seating plan and sanitising protocols.” The statement explained that all buses plying the Zone 1 and 2 routes will continue to observe the travel route in and out of town as has been established.

