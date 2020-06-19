We, the National Bus Association, remain committed to the sustainability of our members and bus owners/operators as we continue to provide essential public transportation services in this very challenging period of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

With this in mind we, the National Bus Association, have embarked on a joint temporary initiative called the ‘NBA Rotates’ which will involve all bus routes in Grenada. The ‘NBA Rotates’ is a temporary implementation of a National Bus Rotation System and it will take effective on Monday, 22 June 2020.

This initiative will take the from an “A” & “B” system, where the buses will be working day in and day out on a weekly schedule which will be interchanged every week. For example: On the days where buses “B” are on rotation, there should be no “A” buses out operating and vice versa (please note that “A” & “B” stickers will be visible on all of our buses).

The National Bus Association believes that this initiative will increase the revenue of ALL its members and, it is our further belief that this system will minimise the waiting period for the travelling public. The association remains committed to finding innovative ways of adapting to its current times. We thank the bus owners/operators, along with the public for their continuous support.

National Bus Association

