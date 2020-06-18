14 June 2020, Brooklyn: “We are all affected in one way or another by police brutality and other injustices against Blacks in America. Therefore, it’s only proper that we march and rally in solidarity with each other and to protest against all forms of discrimination and abuse by police officers,” said Grenadian-American community organiser and recording artiste, Cheryl Vincent, at the massive Caribbean-Americans for Justice March and Rally, which was held on Sunday, 14 June 2020.

The march started on Flatbush Avenue at Church Avenue, then headed northwards on Flatbush Avenue to the location of the Rally, which was at Grand Army Plaza.

The organised march and rally brought out a large number of participants (Caribbean-American, African-American, Hispanic and White), who together made their voices heard as they registered their solidarity and bold statements against police brutality and every other form of systemic discrimination which target Blacks in America.

The following elected officials addressed the massive gathering and delivered updates on bold new legislative reforms that are being undertaken at the state and federal level: US Congresswoman, Yvette Clarke; NYC Public Advocate, Jumaane D Williams; New York State Assemblyman, N Nick Perry; and NYS Assemblywoman, Latrice Monique Walker.

Williams was particularly emphatic in his support for the initiative of a majority of NYC Council reps, to partially defund and redirect $1 billion from the $6 billion allocated to the New York City Police Department, to education, health, housing and youth programmes.

Several community organisers and leaders, including Rose Guerrier, Rickford Burke, Chris Banks, Pastor Monrose and Gerry Hopkin, also addressed the assembled masses. Additionally, several young local artists — poets, singers and drummers — performed on stage at the rally.

The Caribbean-Americans for Justice March and Rally was quickly organised within 10 days, by a committee comprised of community organisers from various Caribbean/West Indian countries, who are active in community-based movements and organisations in the Diaspora. Namely, they are Ann Williams, Chris Banks, Curtis Nelson, Gerry Hopkin, Pastor Gil Monrose, Heron Douglas aka Rocking J, Joy Irene Rathan, Minna Lafortune, Rickford Burke, Rose L Guerrier, and Rev. Dr Terry Lee (listed in alphabetical order).

The following Caribbean-American owned entities and individuals, donated equipment and services needed for the execution of this event: The Tool House Rental LLC; GKA Transport; Shakedown Sound; Princess Cruise 2, LLC; RideAlong Live; Elique Media & Marketing Group; Dr Denise J Roberts, PhD; and Hopkins Consulting Group LLC.

HCG Communications | Gerry Hopkin

