On 27-28 May, child care homes, foster parents and client families of the Child Protection Authority (CPA) were recipients of sanitation supplies made available through funding from the UNICEF Office of the Eastern Caribbean area.

The islandwide distribution drive was coordinated by the CPA. The donated supplies, including soap, hand sanitisers and other critical hygiene and cleaning products, are expected to assist clients in adhering to safeguarding protocols as it relates to Covid-19.

As the agency which operates the sole foster care programme on the island, and provides oversight to the operation of child care homes, the CPA sees UNICEF’s donation as vital in the effort to protect children in care against the coronavirus. And it looks forward to continued collaborations with the international organisation to provide assistance to children and families as they cope with the impact of the pandemic.

Plans are currently being put in a place for a similar drive on the sister isles of Carriacou and Petite Martinique in the near future.

CPA

