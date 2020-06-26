Property owners hoping to benefit from the 5% discount on their 2020 Property Tax, are reminded that the deadline for payment is quickly approaching.

Property owners are encouraged to take full advantage of the limited opportunity for rebate and pay their property taxes on or before next Tuesday, 30 June 2020.

Taxpayers can pay via the online platform taxservices.gov.gd using a credit or debit card or through account to account transaction, if the taxpayer has an account with the Grenada Cooperative Bank. For online payments, registration is required to become an e-user.

Payments can also be made by cash or cheque at the cash office at the Ministry of Finance on the Carenage or any of the District Revenue Offices.

Please ensure the tax type and the tax account number are included on cheques. Cheque drop off boxes are available at the Inland Revenue Division to facilitate easy payment.

Inland Revenue Division

