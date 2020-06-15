Today, 15 June 2020 is observed as World Elder Abuse Day to raise awareness of the social ill of abuse of older persons.

Our tri-island state of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique is proud to join with the rest of the world in observance of this special day. Commemoration of World Elder Abuse Day was first held in 2006 by the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse (INPEA) and was officially recognised by the United Nations General Assembly in 2011.

The Desk of the Elderly notes with concern the increase in incidences of abuse of older persons worldwide but more specifically in our tri-island state. This growth in the numbers of abuse cases has been attributed to an increase in life expectancy and decreases in both fertility rates and in the number of persons available to provide care for older persons.

Abuse of older persons is committed through physical abuse, sexual abuse, financial abuse, emotional/psychological abuse and neglect. Elder abuse is most likely to occur where the older person lives and the perpetrators are often times family members, relatives or a spouse. Abuse of older persons also occurs in residential care home settings.

The Desk of the Elderly continues to advocate for the rights of older persons by monitoring of geriatric homes, investigating reported cases of abuse and working along with stakeholders to improve the lives of older persons. The Desk is also pleased that the ministry has partnered with the Ministry of Health and the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) to develop a National Policy on Aging.

In observance of World Elder Abuse Day, we implore you, fellow citizens, to identify and adopt an older person in your community to assist where possible.

We also encourage the general public to please report any instances of Elder Abuse to the Desk of the Elderly (440-6037), the Ministry of Social Development, Housing and Community Empowerment (440-2269) or the Royal Grenada Police Force.

Working together we can minimise the incidences of elder abuse in our tri-island state and preserve the dignity of older persons.

Desk of the Elderly, Ministry of Social Development

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.