A curfew is imposed beginning from 7:00 a.m. on the 23rd day of June, 2020 and ending at 7:00 a.m. on the 30th day of June, 2020 and during this period every person shall remain confined to their place of residence (inclusive of their yard space) to avoid contact outside of their household, except as provided in these Regulations or as may be authorised in writing by the Commissioner of Police acting on the direction of the Cabinet.

Government of Grenada

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.