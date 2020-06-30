The Ministry of Health advises the public that the MSC Armonia cruise ship arrived in Grenada earlier today, 30 June 2020, and will be repatriating a number of foreign crew members, using the Maurice Bishop International Airport on Wednesday, 1 July at 7 am.

36 Grenadian crew members were brought into Grenada on that vessel today, and the ship was permitted to remain overnight to facilitate the outbound airport charter operations on 1 July for other foreign nationals on board.

All 36 Grenadian crew members are in mandatory quarantine, where they are monitored and will remain for 14 days, as per the guidelines and discretion of health officials.

The Ministry of Health has been in constant discussion with the shoreside team of the MSC Armonia to ensure a smooth and safe overnight stay and departure from Grenada.

150 crew members from Peru and El Salvador will disembark the vessel early Wednesday morning, and under supervision of health officials, they will be transported in a controlled, approved manner directly to the airport tarmac to board the charter flight.

7 Caricom nationals will also disembark the vessel under same conditions, to connect at the same time with a regional charter flight.

The Ministry of Health also received beforehand, the flights’ manifests and all necessary testing results for the disembarking and departing crew.

All transportation costs for the 150 intransit crew, as well as the movement of their luggage, and sanitisation of buses and bags are arranged and paid for by the ship’s agent.

The ministry wishes to reassure that our officials are managing all aspects of the health protocols at the port and at MBIA, to ensure the most stringent testing and security measures are followed to preserve the health and safety of Grenadians.

GIS

