Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the need for social distancing, Grenada Gems Toastmasters Club moved its meetings to online, since March, with great success.

However, the club advises the public that in an effort to improve the security of its online meetings, the Zoom Meeting ID# and/or Password will no longer be publicised.

At a recent online club meeting, the proceedings were briefly interrupted by ill-intentioned individuals. The situation was swiftly handled by the executives of Grenada Gems Toastmasters Club and disrupters were ejected from the meeting. Non-members were also excused, with an apology, to ensure no other possible perpetrator remained. Additionally, club members had an emergency meeting, to discuss the incident and map the way forward. In 48 hours, a security protocol was developed to prevent the recurrence of the situation.

Guests attending Toastmasters meetings may do so free of cost. They can observe how active members demonstrate professional meetings, through participating in key roles such as Grammarian, Ah Counter, Timer and being Speech Evaluators. Members working through their educational goals present prepared speeches before the club, online until further notice. To attend Grenada Gems Toastmasters Club meetings, interested persons must pre-register using a secure link.

All Toastmasters International Clubs are designed to be safe places where persons can gain confidence in public speaking and leadership skills. Members follow the educational programme Pathways, where each member in a self-paced manner completes projects based on the Path that matches their interest such as: Leadership Development, Innovative Planning, Presentation Mastery, Team Collaboration and Effective Coaching, to name a few. This is in keeping with the organisation’s motto: Where Leaders Are Made!

To visit during our next meeting slated for Wednesday, 10 June 2020 at 6:30 pm, sign up via: https://us02web.soom.us/meeting/register/vpMpfu-pqjosyJ9hDE9y7S9oTZoSM-2N4A. For additional information, contact the club’s Vice President Education, Toastmaster Roslyn A Douglas, MA, ACG, ALB at [email protected] or visit www.toastmasters.org.

Grenada Gems Toastmasters Club

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.