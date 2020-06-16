The Grenada Football Association, (GFA) on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 reopened its doors for business to the general public.

After much planning with the Ministry of Health and the Covid-19 team, the association was given the green light to resume the business of football.

The association is now focusing on restoring the workplace effectively, efficiently, and safely. Several adjustments in the work environment and space were made to provide the appropriate physical distance and hygienic requirements for Covid-19.

This included custodian support to augment workers and visitor’s wellness, health, and safety.

With the opening of the GFA Office, focus will now turn to resuming business on the field of play. Plans are being finalised with the necessary protocol arrangements so that football can resume on the field.

GFA

