by Linda Straker

“Live Smart. Play your part. Health Family Living,” is the theme for the 2020 observance of Nutrition Week which will begin on 21 June with an address by Agriculture Minister, Yolande Bain-Horsford.

The Grenada Food and Nutrition Council (GFNC) said that the 2020 celebration of National Nutrition Week from 21 to 27 June will also mark its 40th anniversary. “The focus is on healthy family lifestyles through diet and exercise despite the challenges of Covid-19,” said a release from the GFNC.

Following the address by the minister, other activities are:

Monday, 22 June: Announcement of winners of the Healthy Family Challenge

Tuesday, 23 June: Highlight of the Grenada Food Based Dietary Guidelines messages and ‘5 in 1 Day Challenge’

Wednesday, 24 June: Interview with a nutritionist

Thursday, 25 June: Message from GFNC’s Nutrition Education and Promotion Coordinator

Friday, 26 June: GFNC 40th Anniversary exhibition.

“Nutrition Week 2020 will end in a virtual, educational game on Saturday, 27 June. The Grenada Food & Nutrition Council continues to promote healthy living and implore everyone to keep Covid-19 safe,” the release said.

