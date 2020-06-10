The Government of Grenada is continuing swift action to address highlighted deficiencies in the operation of the TA Marryshow Community College (TAMCC).

Minister of Education, Honourable Emmalin Pierre, met Tuesday with the College Council to reiterate the government’s policy and commitment to the college and the wellbeing of the nation’s youths and to introduce the interim chairman, Dr Spencer Thomas who was appointed one week ago.

She said, “I have challenged the College Council and the new interim chairman to move past the challenges that currently exist and find solutions that will propel the college along a path to fulfilling its primary objectives. Past reports must be thoroughly reviewed to inform the immediate plan of action to develop a sustainable way forward for the institution. TAMCC is our home-grown tertiary institution and we must secure its future and that of the students who seek educational advancement there. I look forward to working with all stakeholders to make this a reality.”

In his introductory remarks to the council, Dr Spencer Thomas said it will take collective action to remedy the problems and address the many issues faced at the college.

Dr Thomas said, “It is an honour for me to assume the chairmanship of the College Council and I assure you of my commitment to working collaboratively to bring about the desired results. I have been assured of a similar commitment from Council members, and other key stakeholders as we set about the task of charting the future path of this institution. While we recognise the problems that exist, there are some encouraging signposts. There is indeed an underlying desire to ensure that the college is adequately positioned to continue making a significant contribution to national development through the enhancement of our human resource base. This Covid-19 pandemic provides the perfect opportunity to review operational and strategic issues and make the college fit for purpose in the new and emerging environment.”

The TAMCC College Council has committed to lead the charge in ensuring that the highest quality educational experiences and opportunities are available to youths of the country.

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.