The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) has been advised by the Meteorological Office at the Maurice Bishop International Airport that the State of Grenada is being affected by a tropical wave.

This wave is expected to bring conditions of light to moderate showers and possible isolated thundershowers to the islands for the entire day into night. We therefore, advise motorists and the general public to be cautious while travelling along the nation’s roads. We further remind citizens that we are officially into the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season and encourage all too always “BE PREPARED”.

NaDMA through the Meteorological Office will continue to monitor the tropical wave and provide an update of any changes.

For additional information, please contact Oslyn Crosby Public Relations Officer NaDMA on 440-8390-4 and 440-0838, cell: 533-0766 , or email: [email protected] and [email protected].

NaDMA, the official source for all disaster related information in Grenada.

