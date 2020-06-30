On Saturday, 27 June 2020, one hundred and eighty Grenadians benefited from a food hamper provided by the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Grenada, and the Grenada China Friendship Association.

The donations were proportionally distributed to families in St David, St Andrew, St Patrick, St Mark, and St John.

The relief food drive was initiated by the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China and supported by the Grenada China Friendship Association, who both saw the need to support vulnerable Grenadians during this time of slow economic growth from the effects of Covid-19.

Rice, sugar, flour, baking powder, oil, peas, milk, potatoes, onions, garlic, saltfish, sardines, oats, soap and bleach constituted some of the items in the relief hamper. Local grocery stores conveyed appreciation for the sales in these unforeseen difficult times — as the items were purchased in the parishes where beneficiaries live.

Recipients expressed gratitude for the intervention. Paul Phillip of Marigot, St John was proud to benefit from the initiative, considering his circumstances — suffering from the recent deaths of his wife and daughter, and the amputation of his leg because of chronic illness. “This goes a long way,” he said, “I am truly grateful.”

On Saturday 4 July 2020, the food relief drive will conclude with the delivery of 20 food hampers to residents in various villages in St George, compliments of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Grenada, the Grenada China Friendship Association, and the Consolidated Contractors Company Caribbean Inc. (CCC).

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.